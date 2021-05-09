Sun: Paz, banks lead strong start to week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50%, to 1,656.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75%, to 1,734.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.81%, to 578.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.34%, to 384.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 801 million in equities and NIS 2.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was flat, at NIS 3.2610/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.20% higher, at NIS 3.9386/€.

Paz Oil, which is the subject of takeover bids, led trading today, and rose 10.37%. Bank Leumi rose 0.95%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.57%; Delek Group rose 2.06%; and Discount Bank rose 0.26%.

Delek Auto rose 9.54%, Migdal rose 6.36%, and Electra rose 6.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 9, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021