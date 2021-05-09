search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Paz, banks lead strong start to week

9 May, 2021 20:18
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices all rose today, with news of bids for control of the company boosting Paz.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50%, to 1,656.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75%, to 1,734.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.81%, to 578.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.34%, to 384.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 801 million in equities and NIS 2.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was flat, at NIS 3.2610/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.20% higher, at NIS 3.9386/€.

Paz Oil, which is the subject of takeover bids, led trading today, and rose 10.37%. Bank Leumi rose 0.95%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.57%; Delek Group rose 2.06%; and Discount Bank rose 0.26%.

Delek Auto rose 9.54%, Migdal rose 6.36%, and Electra rose 6.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 9, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018