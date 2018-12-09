Sun: Perrigo down sharply as TASE decline continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 1,591.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22% to 1,440.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80% to 365.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.22% to 342.90 points. Trading turnover was NIS 466.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.188% at NIS 3.738/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.461% at 4.251/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 5.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.75%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.96% and International Flavor and Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) (which acquired Frutarom) fell 2%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.38%.

Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 2.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 2.35%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.89%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.18% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.77%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

