Sun: Perrigo leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.75% to 1,561.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.76% to 1,434.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13% to 384.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 354.75 points. Trading turnover was NIS 620.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.444% on Friday at NIS 3.587/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.472% at 4.028/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.28% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.88%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.21% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.15%.

Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 3.62%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after the Tamar partners lost out to Leviathan partners in an Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) (TASE: ELEC.B22) pricing bid. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.38%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.35% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.36%.

