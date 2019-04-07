search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Perrigo leads TASE higher

7 Apr, 2019 17:51
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Perrigo and Elbit led a bullish market today but Partner and Cellcom continued to plunge and Isramco fell sharply after Tamar lost out to Leviathan in an IEC pricing bid.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.75% to 1,561.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.76% to 1,434.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13% to 384.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 354.75 points. Trading turnover was NIS 620.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.444% on Friday at NIS 3.587/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.472% at 4.028/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.28% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.88%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.21% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.15%.

Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 3.62%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after the Tamar partners lost out to Leviathan partners in an Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) (TASE: ELEC.B22) pricing bid. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.38%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.35% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 7, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018