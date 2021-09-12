Sun: Pharma stocks lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34%, to 1,794.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.41%, to 1,848.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.95% to 553.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 390.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.08 billion in equities and NIS 1.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.062% on Friday, at NIS 3.201/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.021% lower at NIS 3.790/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 4.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.90% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.18%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.07%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.63% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.40%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT), rose 4.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on news that it has acquired the Tzrifin logistics center and parent company Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 2.26% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.87%.

