Sun: Pharmaceutical stocks lead TASE down

Teva, Perrigo and Opko led the losses on the TASe today while NICE systems and Elbit bucked the market.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55% to 1,611.76 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61% to 1,454.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.05% to 381.07 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 346.86 points. Trading turnover was NIS 374.6 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.411% at NIS 3.667/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.255% at 4.193/€.
On the market, pharmaceutical stocks led the market down. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.87% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.17%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.08% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.54% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 0.80%.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 21, 2018
