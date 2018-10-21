Sun: Pharmaceutical stocks lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55% to 1,611.76 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61% to 1,454.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.05% to 381.07 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 346.86 points. Trading turnover was NIS 374.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.411% at NIS 3.667/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.255% at 4.193/€.

On the market, pharmaceutical stocks led the market down. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.87% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.17%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.08% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.54% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 0.80%.

