Sun: Real estate stocks moderate TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23% to 1,627.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19% to 1,515.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.89% to 366.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 368.39 points. Trading turnover was NIS 814.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.426% on Friday at NIS 3.509/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.059% at 3.891/€. On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.40% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.59%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.30% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.52%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.23% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO fell 2.59%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.50% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.02%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 2.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.63%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.56% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.04% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.74%.

