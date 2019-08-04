Sun: Real estate stocks moderate TASE falls

Tower and Opko led the market down today but real estate stocks like Amot and Airport City reduced the declines in the market.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23% to 1,627.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19% to 1,515.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.89% to 366.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 368.39 points. Trading turnover was NIS 814.6 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.426% on Friday at NIS 3.509/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.059% at 3.891/€. On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.40% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.59%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.30% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.52%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.23% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO fell 2.59%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.50% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.02%.
Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 2.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.63%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.56% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.04% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.74%.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2019
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019
Comments