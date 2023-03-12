Sun: SVB collapse sends TASE reeling

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today following the collapse of SVB. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.10%, to 1,743.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.31%, to 1,728.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.24% to 329 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 361.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.01 billion in equities and NIS 2.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.083% on Friday, at NIS 3.595/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.053% lower at NIS 3.804/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 3.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.93% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.17%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 4.28% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 3.75%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.18% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 5.70%. Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) fell 7.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM rose 2.03%, the only stock to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

