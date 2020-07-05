Sun: Second wave concerns spook TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.29%, to 1,359.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.01%, to 1,342.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.86%, to 443.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.68%, to 347.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 820.60 million in equities and NIS 1.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.406% lower on Friday at NIS 3.434/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.838% lower, at NIS 3.858/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, falling 4.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.88%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.80%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 4.65%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 6.85% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 7.26%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 7.63% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 8.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.13%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5.62% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.29%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.32% - the only share on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to gain today.

