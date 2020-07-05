search
Sun: Second wave concerns spook TASE

5 Jul, 2020 18:45
The big banks and Teva led sharp TASE losses today while Ormat was the only company on the TA 35 Index to buck the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.29%, to 1,359.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.01%, to 1,342.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.86%, to 443.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.68%, to 347.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 820.60 million in equities and NIS 1.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.406% lower on Friday at NIS 3.434/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.838% lower, at NIS 3.858/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, falling 4.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.88%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.80%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 4.65%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 6.85% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 7.26%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 7.63% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 8.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.13%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5.62% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.29%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.32% - the only share on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to gain today.

