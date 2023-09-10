Sun: Shikun & Binui jumps on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,828.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,853.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.01% to 378.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 371.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 497.1 million in equities and NIS 1.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.104% on Friday, at NIS 3.844/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.029% lower at NIS 4.118/€.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) led the market, rising 7.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover, after the strengthening of the dollar yielded a higher payment for the sale of its stake in a Texas toll road. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.88% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.30%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.70%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.49% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.75%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.95% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.04%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.83% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.74%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.32%.

