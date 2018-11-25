Sun: Shufersal leads TASE losses after Q3 results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.58% to 1,598.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.51% to 1,439.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12% to 367.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 345.49 points. Trading turnover was NIS 440.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.241% at NIS 3.737/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.150% at 4.250/€.

On the market, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting disappointing third quarter financial results. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.71% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.24%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.19% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.79% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.91%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) gained 0.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover after finally completing the acquisition of IMI Systems from the government. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.47% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.42%.

