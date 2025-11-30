Sun: Strong banks lead rises

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.03%, to 3,425.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19%, to points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.67%, to 599.07 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 413.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 1.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.43% lower, at NIS 3.2630/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.58% lower, at NIS 3.7739/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.31%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.26%; Teva rose 1.91% to reach a seven-year peak; Shufersal fell 2.44%. continuing its slide at the end of last week; and Discount Bank rose 2.12%.

Notable advancers today were Lapidoth Capital, up 9.18%; Nayax, up 5.88%; Veridis, up 5.58%; and Africa Israel residences, up 5.40%. Palram fell 9.1%, and Tamar Petroleum fell 5.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 30, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.