Sun: TA 35 Index opens week climbing to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.56%, to 1,960.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.46%, to 2,034.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.78% to 548.53 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.78% to 395.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion in equities and NIS 1.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.032% lower, at NIS 3.149/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.084% higher, at NIS 3.571/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.21%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.32%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.75% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.75%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 1.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.09%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.14%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.17%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 26, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.