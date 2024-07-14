search
Sun: TA 35 Index breaks new record

14 Jul, 2024 18:55
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL and Teva both gained as the Tel Aviv 35 Index surpassed its previous record from January 2022.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 2,071.76 points, surpassing its previous record in January 2022, despite the war. The Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 2,058.28 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15% to 417.41 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 379.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 693.9 million in equities and NIS 1.32 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index has risen 4% since the start of the month and 30% since its low point in October.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.027% on Friday, at NIS 3.642/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.296% higher at NIS 3.962/€.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 4.6% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.79% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.49%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.09%, Enlight Renewable Energy rose 2.03% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.79%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.67%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.73% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.85%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Shikun & Binui (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.64% after signing a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell its Nigerian operations for $100 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

