Sun: TA 35 Index breaks new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 2,071.76 points, surpassing its previous record in January 2022, despite the war. The Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 2,058.28 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15% to 417.41 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 379.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 693.9 million in equities and NIS 1.32 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index has risen 4% since the start of the month and 30% since its low point in October.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.027% on Friday, at NIS 3.642/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.296% higher at NIS 3.962/€.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 4.6% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.79% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.49%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.09%, Enlight Renewable Energy rose 2.03% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.79%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.67%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.73% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.85%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Shikun & Binui (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.64% after signing a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell its Nigerian operations for $100 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2024.

