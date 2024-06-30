Sun: TA 35 Index down 1.3% in Q2

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,984.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33% to 1,953.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.17% to 412.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 376.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.05 billion in equities and NIS 2.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.107% on Friday, at NIS 3.759/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.055% higher at NIS 4.020/€.

On the market NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 0.85%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.07% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.84%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.02%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.60% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.51%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.26%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.68%.

