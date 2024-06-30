search
Sun: TA 35 Index down 1.3% in Q2

30 Jun, 2024 18:52
Globes correspondent

NICE and the banks lifted the TASE on the last day in June while Ormat and Teva led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,984.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33% to 1,953.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.17% to 412.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 376.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.05 billion in equities and NIS 2.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.107% on Friday, at NIS 3.759/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.055% higher at NIS 4.020/€.

On the market NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 0.85%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.07% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.84%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.02%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.60% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.51%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.26%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

