Sun: TA 35 Index gained 1.5% in April

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.90%, to 1,766.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.07%, to 1,754.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77% to 333.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 364.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 942.9 million in equities and NIS 1.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.138% on Friday, at NIS 3.641/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.321% lower at NIS 4.002/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.10%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.17%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.22%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.64% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.91%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.08% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2023.

