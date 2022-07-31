Sun: TA 35 Index rose 6.5% in July

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.18%, to 1,948.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.40%, to 2,012.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.39% to 434.46 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 378.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.07 billion in equities and NIS 2.47 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 6.5% in July but is down 1.52% for the year to day.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.223% lower, at NIS 3.391/$ on Friday. Against the euro, the shekel was set 0.198% lower, at NIS 3.471/€.

On the market, Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.45%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.32% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.50%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.60%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.51%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.79%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after chairman Itzik Avercohen was again questioned by the Israel Competition Authority about suspected price collusion. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 3.06% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.59%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, energy stocks Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 31 2022.

