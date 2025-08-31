search
Sun: TA 35 Index up 1.5% in August

31 Aug, 2025 18:13
Chip stocks Camtek, Nova and Tower led the TASE down today as Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.56% to 3,054.75 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46% to 3,115.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.46% to 544.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 411.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.33 billion in equities and NIS 1.48 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.5% in August.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.211% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.332/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.891/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.03%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.64% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.44%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.80%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.57%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.93%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.60% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.63%. Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 1.98% and Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 2.62%.

