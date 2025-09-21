Sun: TA 35 Index up 43% in 5785

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.58% to 2,982.63 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.63% to 3,031.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.42% to 549.53 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.28% to 412.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2 billion in equities and NIS 2.91 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 43% in 5785. The market reopens Thursday after the Rosh Hashana holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.209% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.336/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.776% lower, at NIS 3.925/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.22%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.26% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.85%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4%, Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 3.48% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.13%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 1.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.45%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.67%.

