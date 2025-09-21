search
Sun: TA 35 Index up 43% in 5785

21 Sep, 2025 17:32
The banks led the sharp declines on the TASE today as Nice and Nova bucked the market. The market reopens Thursday after the Rosh Hashana holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.58% to 2,982.63 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.63% to 3,031.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.42% to 549.53 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.28% to 412.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2 billion in equities and NIS 2.91 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 43% in 5785. The market reopens Thursday after the Rosh Hashana holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.209% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.336/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.776% lower, at NIS 3.925/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.22%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.26% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.85%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4%, Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 3.48% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.13%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 1.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.45%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.67%.

