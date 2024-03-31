Sun: TA 35 Index up 7.7% in Q1

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 2,010.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.50% to 2,043.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88% to 433.41 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 379.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.11 billion in equities and NIS 1.61 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 7.7% in the first quarter of 2024.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.574% on Friday, at NIS 3.681/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.363% higher at NIS 3.979/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.41%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.26%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.52% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.92%.

The Phoenix Holdings (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 3.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after reporting strong Q4 results, and Elbit Systems Ltd. rose 0.90%.

Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.07%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.60% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.79%.

