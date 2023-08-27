Sun: TA 35 edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,843.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,871.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.76% to 375.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 372.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 514.6 million in equities and NIS 883.1 million in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.742% on Friday, at NIS 3.800/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.078% higher at NIS 4.097/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today rising 2.46% on he day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.74% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.57%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.27% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.92%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.70%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.51% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.40% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.99%.

