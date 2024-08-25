Sun: TA 35 soars to record despite security tensions

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.97% to a record high, to 2,091.61 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.07% to 2074.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.66% to 412.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 384.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 1.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.537% on Friday, at NIS 3.704/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.682% lower at NIS 4.119/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.97%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.46%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 4%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.84%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 6.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.91% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.94%.. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.08% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.29%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.81%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.66%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.