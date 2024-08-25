search
Sun: TA 35 soars to record despite security tensions

25 Aug, 2024 17:45
The banks and ICL led today's strong gains today as chip companies Nova and Camtek fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.97% to a record high, to 2,091.61 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.07% to 2074.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.66% to 412.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 384.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 1.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.537% on Friday, at NIS 3.704/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.682% lower at NIS 4.119/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.97%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.46%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 4%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.84%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 6.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.91% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.94%.. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.08% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.29%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.81%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.66%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

