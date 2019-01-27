Sun: TASE 2019 recovery continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.53% to 1,534.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.49% to 1,388.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16% to 367.33 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 344.30 points. Trading turnover was NIS 571.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.054% at NIS 3.685/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.136% at 4.175/€.

On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.25% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.70%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.11%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.95% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 1.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 0.99%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.38% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019