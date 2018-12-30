search
Sun: TASE advances as Teva gains

30 Dec, 2018 17:55
Opko, Tower and Teva led the gains today while Azrieli and Delek Drilling led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.08% to 1,464.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.31% to 1,331.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.45% to 326.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 340.58 points. Trading turnover was NIS 781.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.264% at NIS 3.771/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.160% at 4.314/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 28.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after CEO and Chairman Phillip Frost agreed to pay the SEC a $5.6 million settlement over stock manipulation allegations. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.95%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.79% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.49%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.03% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.81% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.27%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 0.95%, Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 30, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

