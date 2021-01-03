Sun: TASE begins 2021 with gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today - the first trading session of 2021. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.53%, to 1,506.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.59%, to 1,577.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.29%, to 539.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 368.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 914.6 million in equities and NIS 1.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, on Thursday the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.156% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.215/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.096% higher, at NIS 3.944/€. No new rate was set on Friday, with forex markets closed around the world for New Year's Day.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.32% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.21%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 4.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.43% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.98%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.74% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.05% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.82%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc. fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.56% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.43%.

