Sun: TASE begins final week of 2022 with more declines

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.50%, to 1,759.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.51%, to 1,783.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.51% to 350.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 365.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 822.8 million in equities and NIS 1.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.46% on Friday, at NIS 3.493/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.33% higher at NIS 3.706/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.05% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.12%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.92%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.87% and and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.25%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.49%. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 1.19%.

