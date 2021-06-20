Sun: TASE begins week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.97%, to 1,673.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.81%, to 1,747.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19% to 572.87 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 385.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 714.3 million in equities and NIS 2.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.153% on Friday, at NIS 3.265/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.039% lower, at NIS 3.889/€.

On the market, Liveperson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 8.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.01%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.30% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.41% on news of a major new deal in North Dakota.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.62% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.70%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.43%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.04%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.51% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.52%.

