Sun: TASE begins week higher

22 Aug, 2021 17:14
The banks, NICE Systems and Melisron led the gains today but Teva again lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,732.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37%, to 1,783.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22% to 536.87 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 389.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 743.5 million in equities and NIS 1.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.062% on Friday, at NIS 3.245/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.082% lower at NIS 3.790/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.33%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.46%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.00%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1 rose 2.23%.

Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Mivne Real estate KD Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rose 1.54%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.51%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 22, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

