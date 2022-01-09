search
Sun: TASE begins week lower

9 Jan, 2022 17:12
NICE Systems and the banks led the TASE down today but Teva and ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74%, to 1,988.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65%, to 2,075 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.85% to 535.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.24% to 396.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.05 billion in equities and NIS 1.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set unchanged, at NIS 3.109/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.031% lower, at NIS 3.517/€.

On the market, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.33%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.95% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.59%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.75%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.72%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.90%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 2.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rse 2.50% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.86%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.33% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.28%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 7.71% on the news that Summit Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SMT) had built a 7% stake in it.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

