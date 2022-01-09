Sun: TASE begins week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74%, to 1,988.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65%, to 2,075 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.85% to 535.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.24% to 396.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.05 billion in equities and NIS 1.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set unchanged, at NIS 3.109/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.031% lower, at NIS 3.517/€.

On the market, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.33%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.95% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.59%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.75%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.72%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.90%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 2.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rse 2.50% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.86%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.33% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.28%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 7.71% on the news that Summit Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SMT) had built a 7% stake in it.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2022.

