Sun: TASE begins week lower as El Al leads losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32%, to 2,047.86 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20% to 2049.48 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77% to 409 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 383.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 587.2 million in equities and NIS 1.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.226% on Friday, at NIS 3.707/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.576% lower at NIS 4.110/€.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) led the market today, falling 6.6% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.19%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.08%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.65%.Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.24% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.85%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.75% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.57%.

