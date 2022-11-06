search
Sun: TASE begins week on uptick

6 Nov, 2022 18:43
Delek, Ormat and the banks rose today but NICE and Teva both declined after Wall Street losses on Friday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76%, to 1,928.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.82%, to 1,939.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06% to 371.07 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 371.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 651.9 million in equities and NIS 1.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.140% on Friday, at NIS 3.564/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.075% higher at NIS 3.485/€.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.12% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.94%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.53%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.38%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.74%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.20%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.90% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 3.64%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 6.05% on reports that Israeli billionaire Aaron Frenkel is close to buying a controlling 20% stake in the retail supermarket chain.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

