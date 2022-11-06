Sun: TASE begins week on uptick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76%, to 1,928.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.82%, to 1,939.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06% to 371.07 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 371.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 651.9 million in equities and NIS 1.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.140% on Friday, at NIS 3.564/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.075% higher at NIS 3.485/€.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.12% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.94%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.53%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.38%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.74%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.20%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.90% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 3.64%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 6.05% on reports that Israeli billionaire Aaron Frenkel is close to buying a controlling 20% stake in the retail supermarket chain.

