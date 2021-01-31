Sun: TASE begins week sharply lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.61%, to 1,573.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.43%, to 1,624.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.66%, to 603.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23%, to 370.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 890.2 million in equities and NIS 2.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.091% on Friday at $3.291/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.025% higher, at NIS 3.987/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.03%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.19% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.26%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL</a LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.98%and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.46%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.21% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.19%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.91% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.99%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 7.90% after ratings agency S&P Maalot raised its credit rating to B.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 31, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021