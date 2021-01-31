search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE begins week sharply lower

31 Jan, 2021 17:53
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, Opko and Nova led the TASE down today but NICE Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.61%, to 1,573.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.43%, to 1,624.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.66%, to 603.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23%, to 370.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 890.2 million in equities and NIS 2.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.091% on Friday at $3.291/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.025% higher, at NIS 3.987/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.03%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.19% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.26%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL</a LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.98%and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.46%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.21% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.19%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.91% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.99%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 7.90% after ratings agency S&P Maalot raised its credit rating to B.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 31, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018