Sun: TASE begins week with strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.46%, to 1,869.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.41%, to 1,925.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 420.12 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.40% to 374.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 512.3 million in equities and NIS 1.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.288% higher, at NIS 3.482/$ on Friday. Against the euro, the shekel was set 0.325% higher, at NIS 3.490/€.

On the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 5.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.26%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.83% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.14%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.13%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.43% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.35% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.79%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.30% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 17 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.