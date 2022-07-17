search
Sun: TASE begins week with strong gains

17 Jul, 2022 18:10
The banks and ICL led the gains today while Electra posted the biggest fall on the TA 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.46%, to 1,869.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.41%, to 1,925.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 420.12 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.40% to 374.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 512.3 million in equities and NIS 1.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.288% higher, at NIS 3.482/$ on Friday. Against the euro, the shekel was set 0.325% higher, at NIS 3.490/€.

On the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 5.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.26%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.83% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.14%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.13%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.43% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.35% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.79%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.30% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

