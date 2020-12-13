Sun: TASE begins week strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.95%, to 1,486.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1%, to 1,536.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88%, to 518.27 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 364.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 744.4 million in equities and NIS 1.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.092% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.254/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.387% higher, at NIS 3.944/€.

On the market, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.6% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.39%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.84%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.18% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.85%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.07%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.30% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.35%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.19% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.88%.