search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE plunges further

22 Oct, 2023 17:52
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and the banks were again sharply lower as Strauss was the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index not to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell very sharply today as the war with Hamas moved into its third week. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.23%, to 1,632.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.52%, to 1,640.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.57% to 329.22 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.57% to 362.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.08 billion in equities and NIS 1.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.496% on Friday, at NIS 4.049/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.722% lower at NIS 4.280/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.65% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.73% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.93%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.65% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 3.02%.

Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) fell 7.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.45% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.06%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) was up 0.07% - the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to rise today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018