Sun: TASE plunges further

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell very sharply today as the war with Hamas moved into its third week. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.23%, to 1,632.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.52%, to 1,640.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.57% to 329.22 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.57% to 362.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.08 billion in equities and NIS 1.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.496% on Friday, at NIS 4.049/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.722% lower at NIS 4.280/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.65% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.73% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.93%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.65% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 3.02%.

Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) fell 7.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.45% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.06%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) was up 0.07% - the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to rise today.

