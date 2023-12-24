Sun: TASE dips as energy stocks decline

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,847.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.40% to 1,872.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.54% to 356.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 379.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 579.7 million in equities and NIS 2.23 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.470% on Friday, at NIS 3.599/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.224% lower at NIS 3.962/€.

On the market, Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 6.7% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.57%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.49% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.33%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.43% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.15%.

Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.76%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.22% and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 1.87%.

