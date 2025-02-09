Sun: TASE down as Teva declines continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.67%, to 2,491.34 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37% to 2,564.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39% to 489.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 399.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 965.7 million in equities and NIS 2.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.281% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.550/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.011% lower, at NIS 3.688/€.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA led the market today, falling 3.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 7.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.03% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.24%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.81% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose.0.06%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.23%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.82%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2025.

