Sun: TASE down sharply as war enters second week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell very sharply today as the war with Hamas moved into its second week. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.58%, to 1,651.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.86%, to 1,671.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.73% to 337.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.48% to 369.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 1.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.278% on Friday, at NIS 3.969/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.376% lower at NIS 4.187/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 3.87% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.14% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.33%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.76% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 4.53%.

Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 6.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.04% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.31%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.95% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 5.68%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) was up 1.06% - the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to rise today.

