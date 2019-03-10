search
Sun: TASE drops as Teva loses more ground

10 Mar, 2019 17:18
Globes correspondent

Teva and Partner led the losses on the TASe today as LivePerson bucks the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 1,538.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.29% to 1,404.17 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01% to 371.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 352.58 points. Trading turnover was NIS 379.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.415% at NIS 3.631/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.272% at 4.068/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.21%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.02%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.41%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.16% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.88%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 7.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.09%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.45% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

