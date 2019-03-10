Sun: TASE drops as Teva loses more ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 1,538.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.29% to 1,404.17 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01% to 371.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 352.58 points. Trading turnover was NIS 379.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.415% at NIS 3.631/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.272% at 4.068/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.21%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.02%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.41%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.16% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.88%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 7.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.09%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.45% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.47%.

