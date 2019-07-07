search
Sun: TASE edges down as Teva slips

7 Jul, 2019 17:49
Teva and Delek were in negative territory today while Energean continued to rise sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16% to 1,603.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21% to 1,487.71 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 373.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 364.40 points. Trading turnover was NIS 496.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.140% on Friday at NIS 3.562/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.323% at 4.013/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.84% and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 2.09%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.34%, Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.73% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.42%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after rising 19% on Thursday on the news that it was buying Italian company Edison Energy & Production (E&P) for $750 million. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.18%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.71% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.26%.

