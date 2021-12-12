Sun: TASE edges down at start of week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20%, to 1,902.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.29%, to 1,989.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.11% to 540.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 397.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 626 million in equities and NIS 1.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.032% on Friday, at NIS 3.103/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.225% lower at NIS 3.503/€.

On the market, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 4.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.99%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.08% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.81%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.28%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.36% on the days biggest trading turnover. <href="http://www.bankleumi.co.il/english/english.shtml" target="new">Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.19%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.25%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.26%.

