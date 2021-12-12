search
Sun: TASE edges down at start of week

12 Dec, 2021 18:59
Globes correspondent

Pharmaceutical stocks Teva, Opko and Perrigo led the TASE down today as NICE bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20%, to 1,902.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.29%, to 1,989.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.11% to 540.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 397.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 626 million in equities and NIS 1.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.032% on Friday, at NIS 3.103/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.225% lower at NIS 3.503/€.

On the market, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 4.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.99%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.08% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.81%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.28%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.36% on the days biggest trading turnover. <href="http://www.bankleumi.co.il/english/english.shtml" target="new">Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.19%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.25%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 12, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

