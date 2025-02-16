Sun: TASE edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 2,501.21 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31% to 2,552.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.12% to 488.49 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 400.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.12 billion in equities and NIS 1.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.364% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.563/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.468% higher, at NIS 3.736/€.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, BIG Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) led the market today, rising 0.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.82% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.05%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.82%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.55%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.46% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.73%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.