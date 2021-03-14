Sun: TASE edges higher as Teva falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.16%, to 1,599.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31%, to 1,659.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12%, to 609.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 370.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 612.1 million in equities and NIS 1.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.363% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.316/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.119% higher, at NIS 3.956/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.53%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.20% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.45%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.08%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.64% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.10%.

