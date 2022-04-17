Sun: TASE edges higher led by banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.20%, to 2,043.76 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28%, to 2,125.85 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.60% to 467.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 380.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 441.3 million in equities and NIS 1.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.249% on Thursday before the Passover/Easter holiday, at NIS 3.199/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.440% higher at NIS 3.492/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.91%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.09%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.71%. Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.95% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.14%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 2.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.74% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.60%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.49% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.85%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 3.46% after raising €315 million to buy 30 hotels in Europe.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 17, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.