Sun: TASE edges up as Teva falls sharply

16 Feb, 2020 17:47
NICE Systems led the market gains today while Teva and Israel Chemicals led the declines.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,730.58 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,668.95 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31%, to 424.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 370.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 664.4 million in equities and NIS 1.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.087% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.434/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.110% at NIS 3.725/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.67%, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.28% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.82%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.50%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 0.72% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.02%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.70% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.81%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 21.38% after reporting a bigger loss than expected in its fourth quarter results. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.74%, and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.82%.Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.55% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.81%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

