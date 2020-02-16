Sun: TASE edges up as Teva falls sharply

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,730.58 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,668.95 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31%, to 424.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 370.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 664.4 million in equities and NIS 1.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.087% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.434/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.110% at NIS 3.725/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.67%, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.28% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.82%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.50%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 0.72% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.02%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.70% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.81%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 21.38% after reporting a bigger loss than expected in its fourth quarter results. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.74%, and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.82%.Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.55% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.81%.

