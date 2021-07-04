search
Sun: TASE edges up led by NICE Systems

4 Jul, 2021 20:31
NICE Systems, ICL and Perrigo led the gains today but Teva was down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,689.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,767.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01% to 581.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 387.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 531.6 million in equities and NIS 1.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.368% on Friday, at NIS 3.273/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.010% lower, at NIS 3.871/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 0.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.30%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.30% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.40% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 2.19% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 0.84%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.94%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.53% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.20%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, GenCell (TASE: GNCL) rose 8.92% on news that Deutsche Telekom is to trial its fule cell systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 4, 2021

