Sun: TASE ends year on uptick, up 3.8% in 2023

31 Dec, 2023 19:18
Phoenix and the banks led the market higher today as NICE and Teva ended the year lower.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62%, to 1,865.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.60% to 1,887.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.05% to 379.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 377.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.04 billion in equities and NIS 1.71 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.82% in 2023.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.221% on Friday, at NIS 3.627/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.264% lower at NIS 4.621/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.20% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.38%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.86% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.42%.

Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 3.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.91%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 0.75% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.71%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.56%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.65%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

