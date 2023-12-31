Sun: TASE ends year on uptick, up 3.8% in 2023

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62%, to 1,865.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.60% to 1,887.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.05% to 379.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 377.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.04 billion in equities and NIS 1.71 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.82% in 2023.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.221% on Friday, at NIS 3.627/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.264% lower at NIS 4.621/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.20% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.38%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.86% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.42%.

Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 3.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.91%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 0.75% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.71%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.56%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.65%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

