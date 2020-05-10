search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE extends rally to fourth straight session

10 May, 2020 18:27
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes corresponde

Harel, Fattal and the big banks led the gains today but Teva corrected downwards.

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the fourth straight session, following Friday's gains on Wall Street. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.17%, to 1,451.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.69%, to 1,435.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.31%, to 420.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.33%, to 354.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 969.9 million in equities and NIS 3.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.142% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.516/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.034% lower, at NIS 3.831/€.

On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 5.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal 1998 (Holdings) Ltd. rose 4.25%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.17% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.43%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.61% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.50%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.99%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.73%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.58% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.69%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.57%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.27% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 0.86%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018