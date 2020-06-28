search
Sun: TASE extends second wave slump

28 Jun, 2020 17:52
Teva, NICE and the big banks led sharp falls on the TASE but Liveperson bucked the market with big gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.88%, to 1,323.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.04%, to 1,299.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.79%, to 439.33 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.85%, to 347.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 840.99 million in equities and NIS 2.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.145% lower on Friday at NIS 3.437/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.088% lower, at NIS 3.859/€.

On the market, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. fell 13.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.90% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.61%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 7.25%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 7.23% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 5.03%. Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) fell 7.32% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.92%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.82%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.52% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.83%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 9.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

