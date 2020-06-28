Sun: TASE extends second wave slump

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.88%, to 1,323.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.04%, to 1,299.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.79%, to 439.33 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.85%, to 347.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 840.99 million in equities and NIS 2.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.145% lower on Friday at NIS 3.437/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.088% lower, at NIS 3.859/€.

On the market, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. fell 13.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.90% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.61%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 7.25%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 7.23% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 5.03%. Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) fell 7.32% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.92%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.82%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.52% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.83%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 9.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2020

