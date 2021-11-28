Sun: TASE falls on Omicron variant concerns

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.48%, to 1,868.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.58%, to 1,955.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.54% to 549.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0,02% to 395.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 2.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.760% on Friday, at NIS 3.181/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.127% higher at NIS 3.582/€.

The market was sharply down due to global concerns about the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the steep fall in international markets on Friday. But the falls moderated in afternoon trading. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 5.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.82%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.02% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.83%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 0.63% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.27%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.43% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.86%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) rose 0.86%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.6%, despite reporting strong third quarter results, because of the fall of oil prices on world markets.

