Sun: TASE falls sharply in wake of Wall Street

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today after steep falls on Wall Street on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.64%, to 2,026.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.51%, to 2,081.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.53% to 420.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 373.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.09 billion in equities and NIS 1.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.852% on Friday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.869% at NIS 3.252/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 6.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.81% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.45%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.64%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.45% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.58%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover and

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.28%.

Only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.13% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 0.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 28, 2022.

