Sun: TASE falls sharply in wake of Wall Street

28 Aug, 2022 17:41
Teva and Nova fell sharply as only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today after steep falls on Wall Street on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.64%, to 2,026.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.51%, to 2,081.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.53% to 420.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 373.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.09 billion in equities and NIS 1.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.852% on Friday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.869% at NIS 3.252/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 6.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.81% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.45%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.64%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.45% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.58%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover and

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.28%.

Only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.13% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 0.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

